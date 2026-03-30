Fernando Lovisotto Sells 9,320 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $95,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,234,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,685,643.36. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,869 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $29,952.36.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,824 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $18,623.04.

On Monday, March 23rd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,994 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $20,458.44.

On Thursday, March 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,380 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $24,038.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,451 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $35,786.87.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,726 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $80,273.14.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Key Vinci Compass Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders remain large long?term holders — key executives still own meaningful stakes (Fernando Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro ~341k), which signals alignment with shareholders despite recent sales. SEC Filings

Insiders remain large long?term holders — key executives still own meaningful stakes (Fernando Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro ~341k), which signals alignment with shareholders despite recent sales. Positive Sentiment: Dividend was raised to $0.17 quarterly (annualized $0.68, ~6.8% yield), supporting income?oriented demand for the stock. Dividend & Data

Dividend was raised to $0.17 quarterly (annualized $0.68, ~6.8% yield), supporting income?oriented demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/liquidity context: price is below the 50? and 200?day moving averages (~$11.77/$11.83) with volume roughly in line with average trading — no single block trade explains today’s move. Market Data

Technical/liquidity context: price is below the 50? and 200?day moving averages (~$11.77/$11.83) with volume roughly in line with average trading — no single block trade explains today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is mixed: some downgrades to Hold recently, but JPMorgan raised its price target earlier in the year; consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. Analyst Notes

Analyst mix is mixed: some downgrades to Hold recently, but JPMorgan raised its price target earlier in the year; consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — roughly 29,564 shares sold across March 16–25 (proceeds ? $305k), a concentrated pattern that can spook investors. Lovissotto Sale

Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — roughly 29,564 shares sold across March 16–25 (proceeds ? $305k), a concentrated pattern that can spook investors. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold ~18,567 shares between March 16–25 (proceeds ? $188k), trimming his holding — sales by a senior finance officer often increase near?term selling pressure. CFO Sales Additional Filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold ~18,567 shares between March 16–25 (proceeds ? $188k), trimming his holding — sales by a senior finance officer often increase near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., Bruno Zaremba) add to the pattern of liquidation; taken together with the earnings miss, investor sentiment has turned cautious. Zaremba Filing

Smaller insider sales (e.g., Bruno Zaremba) add to the pattern of liquidation; taken together with the earnings miss, investor sentiment has turned cautious. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates: EPS $0.23 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenues ~$47.2M below expectations — this fundamental miss likely amplified negative reaction to insider selling. Earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VINP shares. Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter worth $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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