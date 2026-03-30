Brokerages Set Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT at $9.00

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SVRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

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Savara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Savara has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.01.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Savara by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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