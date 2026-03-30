Reviewing Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 23.00% 17.47% 0.85% Erste Group Bank 18.68% 10.66% 0.98%

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Bankinter has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bankinter pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Erste Group Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and Erste Group Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $5.27 billion 2.61 $1.23 billion $1.35 11.32 Erste Group Bank $23.77 billion 1.70 $3.97 billion $4.68 11.14

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankinter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bankinter and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 1 5 1 0 2.00 Erste Group Bank 0 2 3 3 3.13

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Bankinter on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, letters of credit, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

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