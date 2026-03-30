Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) & Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Critical Analysis

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Liquide and Shin-Etsu Chemical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Liquide $30.47 billion 3.77 $3.98 billion N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical $16.82 billion 4.43 $3.56 billion $0.86 21.80

Dividends

Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Air Liquide has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air Liquide and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 18.96% 10.75% 8.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Liquide and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Liquide 0 3 1 0 2.25 Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Air Liquide

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L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

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Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments. In addition, it offers cellulose derivatives, synthetic pheromones, aroma chemicals, dielectric and LED/ semiconductor materials, silanes, photoresists, chlorides, caustic soda, liquid fluoroelastomers, polyvinyl chloride and vinyl acetate resin, silicones, and silicones processed goods. Further, the company offers pellicles, photomask blanks, synthetic quartz/ quartz cloth, pyrolytic boron nitride, LIB anode material, and silicon metal. Additionally, it provides rare earth magnets, compound semiconductors, and oxide single crystals. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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