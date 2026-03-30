Bank of America Lowers Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 350

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from GBX 490 to GBX 350 in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 640 to GBX 530 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60.

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Vistry Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 333.60 on Monday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 325.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 746.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 579.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 618.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald sold 34,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357, for a total value of £123,671.94. Also, insider Tim Lawlor sold 5,292 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357, for a total transaction of £18,892.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,121. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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