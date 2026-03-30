Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.07. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

More Procter & Gamble News

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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