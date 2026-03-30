Head-To-Head Comparison: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) & Its Rivals

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dynagas LNG Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 609 1624 1692 102 2.32

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 15.20% 6.96% Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 1.41% -207.15% -0.83%

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million $61.65 million 3.10 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors $8.80 billion $250.90 million 15.52

Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners competitors beat Dynagas LNG Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

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