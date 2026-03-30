Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. New Street Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Swisscom Stock Performance

About Swisscom

SCMWY stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $450.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

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Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

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