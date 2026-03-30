Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) & Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Financial Review

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Spok has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Spok and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok 11.37% 10.63% 7.66% Mobivity -454.90% N/A -577.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.8% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Spok shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Spok and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Spok presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Spok’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spok is more favorable than Mobivity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spok and Mobivity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $139.71 million 1.64 $15.88 million $0.76 14.58 Mobivity $1.14 million 2.27 -$10.23 million ($0.12) -0.29

Spok has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spok, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spok beats Mobivity on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services, as well as alphanumeric pagers that are configurable to support unencrypted or encrypted operation; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect suite products for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications and messaging, and public safety notifications. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

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