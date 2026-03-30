Contrasting Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) & Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) and Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brady and Hub Cyber Security”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.51 billion 2.51 $189.26 million $4.27 18.87 Hub Cyber Security $29.56 million 0.00 -$39.76 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Cyber Security.

Brady has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Cyber Security has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Hub Cyber Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 13.01% 18.62% 12.99% Hub Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brady and Hub Cyber Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 1 1 3.50 Hub Cyber Security 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brady beats Hub Cyber Security on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

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Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Hub Cyber Security

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HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

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