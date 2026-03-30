SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $10.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $10.57. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SK Telecom by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SK Telecom by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 38.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

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