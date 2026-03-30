Thomas Nimbley Sells 50,000 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Nimbley sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,611,173.76. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

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PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $10,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 547,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 247,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,312 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

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PBF Energy News Roundup

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PBF Energy Company Profile

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PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

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