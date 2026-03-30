Andrew Bialecki Sells 200,000 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $3,634,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $3,874,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $4,128,266.92.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $3,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,931,697.27.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Andrew Bialecki sold 140,646 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,106.86.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 16,649 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $499,636.49.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,504 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $3,975,240.64.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.74 and a beta of 1.29. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,812 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,097,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,649,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,505,000 after buying an additional 134,613 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KVYO

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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