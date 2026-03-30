Karen Anderson Sells 41,076 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen Anderson sold 41,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $1,237,209.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.20. The trade was a 39.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 10.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,429,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,096,000 after buying an additional 5,808,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision?making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.