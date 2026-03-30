RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. Zacks Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

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RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of 280.57 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 13,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

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RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

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