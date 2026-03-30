Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Declines By 31.2%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 405,737 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the February 26th total of 589,830 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $188.18.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services company that provides expert solutions and software to professionals in the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. Its offerings combine authoritative content with advanced workflows and analytics to help organizations improve efficiency, manage risk and comply with regulatory requirements. Customers rely on Wolters Kluwer’s platforms for critical functions such as clinical decision support, tax preparation, audit and financial reporting, legal research and regulatory intelligence.

In healthcare, Wolters Kluwer delivers evidence-based clinical decision tools, medical reference materials and electronic health record integrations designed to support patient safety and quality outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.