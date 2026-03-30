Wall Street Zen Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIOT

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $1.07 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Viomi Technology by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi’s offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.