Beyond Meat (BYND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $62.9970 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat’s mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company’s product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.