Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $26.51 on Friday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 997,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,723.20. This represents a 2.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This represents a 11.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Insperity by 205.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 180,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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