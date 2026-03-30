Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,106.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 32,060,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060,000 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,317,000 after buying an additional 1,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,624,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,659 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,414,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

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Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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