Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $878.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,007.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $964.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 145.0% in the second quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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