Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) to “Hold”

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

LAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $7.75 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

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Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Shares of LAR opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot?scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

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