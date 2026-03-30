Wall Street Zen Upgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to “Strong-Buy”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

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Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.30 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Brummer Multi Strategy AB bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,535,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 2,289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 157,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,222 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,793,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 435,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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