PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUUN. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of PowerBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PowerBank in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

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PowerBank Price Performance

NASDAQ SUUN opened at $0.55 on Friday. PowerBank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. PowerBank had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerBank will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUUN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PowerBank by 416.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 79,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PowerBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PowerBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PowerBank in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About PowerBank

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PowerBank Corporation, formerly known as SolarBank Corporation, operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms.

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