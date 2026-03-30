HYNE (NASDAQ:HYNE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HYNE (NASDAQ:HYNE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of HYNE in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HYNE has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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HYNE Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ HYNE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44. HYNE has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HYNE during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HYNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of HYNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in HYNE during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in HYNE during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

About HYNE

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Hoyne Bancorp Inc focuses on operating as the bank holding company for Hoyne Savings Bank which provides various financial products and services. Hoyne Bancorp Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

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