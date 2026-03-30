Wall Street Zen Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.3%

DOC opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

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Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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