AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,602,950 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 26th total of 2,291,862 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 584,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on YYAI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AiRWA in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut AiRWA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get AiRWA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YYAI

AiRWA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YYAI opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -1.87. AiRWA has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AiRWA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AiRWA

In other news, Director Hongyu Zhou purchased 4,215,000 shares of AiRWA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $5,774,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,816,489 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,589.93. This trade represents a 263.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,653,937 shares of company stock worth $7,635,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AiRWA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in AiRWA by 12.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AiRWA by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AiRWA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About AiRWA

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AiRWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiRWA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.