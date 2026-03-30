Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Strathcona Resources (SCR)

Strathcona Resources (TSE: SCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2026 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Strathcona Resources had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Strathcona Resources had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Strathcona Resources was given a new C$40.00 price target by Roth Mkm. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.