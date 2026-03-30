ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,278,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,929,000 after buying an additional 2,058,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,059,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,961 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,018,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after purchasing an additional 257,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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