ORG Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 807.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

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