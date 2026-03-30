Sjbenen Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sjbenen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 7.5% of Sjbenen Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 9,950 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total value of $2,005,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 387,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,063,753.60. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 438,120 shares of company stock worth $73,878,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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