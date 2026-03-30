JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $82.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

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