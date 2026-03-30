Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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