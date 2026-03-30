Head-To-Head Analysis: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) vs. SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Kidoz 3.53% 7.77% 5.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SJM and Kidoz”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $3.69 billion 0.50 $410,000.00 N/A N/A Kidoz $14.01 million 1.68 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

SJM has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SJM and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

SJM has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -4.01, meaning that its stock price is 501% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About SJM

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SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

About Kidoz

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Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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