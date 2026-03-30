Analysts Set Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Target Price at $17.25

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,269 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $50,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 160,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,552.08. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 124,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,566,202.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,663,133 shares in the company, valued at $45,972,319.15. The trade was a 3.53% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,539 shares of company stock worth $421,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 99.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

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