Analyzing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 1.10% -1.03% -0.79% Blue Ridge Real Estate -12.05% -4.11% -3.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 3 6 1 0 1.80 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Blue Ridge Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $971.12 million 0.63 $10.69 million $1.19 10.06 Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.87 million 3.07 -$750,000.00 ($0.34) -25.76

Smith Douglas Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Douglas Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

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