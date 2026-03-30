G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,828 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 26th total of 1,348 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 408.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

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G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.16.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 14.75%.The business had revenue of $52.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WILC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of G. Willi-Food International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on G. Willi-Food International

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

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