Buzzi (BZZUF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $2.7233 billion for the quarter.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Buzzi stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

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Buzzi Company Profile

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Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company specializing in the production and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. With its headquarters in Casale Monferrato, Piedmont, the company serves construction and infrastructure markets by supplying key building materials used in residential, commercial and civil engineering projects. Buzzi Unicem operates modern manufacturing facilities designed to optimize production efficiency while adhering to environmental and safety standards.

Established in the early 20th century as a family-run cement producer, Buzzi Unicem has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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