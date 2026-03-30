Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.02. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $138,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 921.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company’s core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

Further Reading

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