Adherex Technologies (FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0423 per share and revenue of $14.7490 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. On average, analysts expect Adherex Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Adherex Technologies Stock Performance

FENC opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75. Adherex Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Adherex Technologies

In related news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $80,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,181.52. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Adherex Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FENC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adherex Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FENC

About Adherex Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Further Reading

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