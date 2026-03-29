Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Increases By 32.4%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,325 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 26th total of 4,023 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Northwest Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26.

About Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets. GSC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

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