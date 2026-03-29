Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Short Interest Update

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,895 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 26th total of 26,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGMT traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $44.63. 11,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,170. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

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Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

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The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

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