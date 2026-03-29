iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Short Interest Down 36.0% in March

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,745 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 26th total of 24,607 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

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Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2045 ITDE was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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