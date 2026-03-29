Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Grows By 44.3%

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 193,761 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 26th total of 134,231 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

FSTA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $56.93.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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