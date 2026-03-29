First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Short Interest Up 63.3% in March

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 124,630 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the February 26th total of 76,324 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 708.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

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First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FGD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 202,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,351. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index universe is defined as all component companies of the 24 developed-market country indexes in the Dow Jones Global Indexes family.

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