Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,297 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 26th total of 28,887 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,442. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $58.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $707.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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