Financial Survey: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) versus Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG)

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) and Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of TE Connectivity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Infinite Graphi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TE Connectivity and Infinite Graphi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity $17.26 billion 3.44 $1.84 billion $6.93 29.23 Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Graphi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TE Connectivity and Infinite Graphi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity 0 5 12 0 2.71 Infinite Graphi 0 0 0 0 0.00

TE Connectivity presently has a consensus target price of $251.93, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Given TE Connectivity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Infinite Graphi.

Profitability

This table compares TE Connectivity and Infinite Graphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity 11.41% 22.72% 11.47% Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Infinite Graphi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. The company sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About Infinite Graphi

(Get Free Report)

Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection. The company also provides phototooling services; 3D and sculpted patterning solutions, including NanoSculpt 3D Solution Suite; software products, which consist of Gen Stencil, Phototooling Toolbox, ParCAM, EXT, CheckMate, FirePlot, and RIP/OEM software products; and patterned products. Its solutions find applications in MEMS, semiconductor packaging, optical, ablation, life sciences, solar, metrology, and graphics software industries. Infinite Graphics Incorporated was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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