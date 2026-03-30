John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 63,523 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the February 26th total of 40,021 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CLG LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

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John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 100,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,309. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

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