Short Interest in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH) Expands By 62.8%

Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,141 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 26th total of 701 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews China Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Matthews China Active ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Trading Down 0.3%

MCH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 2,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432. Matthews China Active ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73.

About Matthews China Active ETF

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.