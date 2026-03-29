LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,419 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 26th total of 12,409 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 4,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.17.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
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About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Co, Ltd. is a China-based global online retailer specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates two primary platforms—LightInTheBox and MiniInTheBox—that cater to customers around the world. Through these websites and mobile applications, it offers a broad range of merchandise, from fashion apparel and accessories to home and garden products, electronics, and wedding essentials.
Since its founding in 2007, LightInTheBox has focused on providing affordable, trend-driven items sourced from a network of suppliers in Asia.
Further Reading
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